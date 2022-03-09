CHEAT SHEET
    Russia Admits It Actually Has Forced Conscripts to Fight in Ukraine

    CALLOUS

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    STR/AFP via Getty

    Just a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that conscripts and reservists were not being sent to fight in Ukraine, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has admitted they actually are. In a Wednesday statement, the ministry said some had even been taken prisoner in Ukraine after joining the Russian invasion. “Comprehensive measures are being taken to prevent conscripts from being sent into combat areas and to release captured servicemen,” the statement claimed.

