CHEAT SHEET
SPILLING IT
Russia Admits City’s Radiation Levels Were 16 Times Above Normal After Nuclear Reactor Explosion
Russian authorities have admitted that radiation levels in the city of Severodvinsk were as much as 16 times the normal rate after a nuclear reactor exploded last week, details of which the Kremlin has been drip-feeding to the outside world. Reuters reports Greenpeace observers measured the Severodvinsk radiation level at 20 times normal. Russia has said the Aug. 8 accident involved a rocket test on a sea platform, and bestowed posthumous awards on five nuclear scientists who died in the mysterious blast. Some observers suspect the accident occurred during the testing of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile. Moscow has a history of covering up and downplaying nuclear accidents: Most notably, the official death toll for the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine in 1986, which most observers believe caused at least 100,000 fatal cancer cases, stands at 31.