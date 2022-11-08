CHEAT SHEET
Russia and U.S. Discuss Holding Talks on Strategic Nuclear Weapons, Report Says
Authorities in Washington, D.C. and Moscow are discussing the possibility of holding new talks on strategic nuclear weapons, according to a new report. Russian newspaper Kommersant on Tuesday cited four people familiar with the communications, which could bring about the first formal talks on strategic stability since the invasion of Ukraine in February. Currently, the so-called New START treaty on nuclear arms reductions signed by both countries is expected to remain in effect until 2026. Any further talks may reportedly take place in the Middle East as Moscow no longer trusts Switzerland—where such talks usually occur—as impartial after it imposed sanctions on Russia in relation to the war in Ukraine.