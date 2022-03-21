CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russian Court Bans Facebook and Instagram for ‘Extremist Activity’
BLOCKED
Read it at New Newspaper
A Moscow court has banned Meta in Russia due to the “extremist activity” the government claims is occurring across the company’s social media platforms. As reported by the Novaya Gazeta, prosecutors pointed to photos of Adolf Hitler that had been posted to Instagram in 2016 as evidence, and claimed that Meta’s platforms were facilitating plans for violence against Russian citizens and military agents in Ukraine. Despite Meta’s argument that the company removes incendiary anti-Russia content, the ban will apply to both Instagram and Facebook, though WhatsApp is exempt.