CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia Be Damned, Finland Officially Applies to Join NATO
GO FOR IT
Read it at Associated Press
Despite threats from Russia that it would retaliate, Finland announced Sunday that indeed it would apply for NATO membership. President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin made the announcement on Sunday in Helsinki. The Finnish parliament is expected to sign off on the decision. Finland had long resisted joining the 30-member military alliance to avoid ruffling Russia’s feathers, but said after the invasion of Ukraine, there was no choice but to heighten its own security. The formal application is expected to be filed early in the week.