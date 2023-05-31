Russia Begins Evacuating Children From Ukrainian Border Region
FALL BACK
Children were set to be evacuated from Russian districts close to the Ukrainian border on Wednesday after shelling left civilians injured and damaged buildings, a Russian official said. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Telegram that the children would be taken out of the Shebekinsky and Grayvoron districts in the wake of a “massive blow” to the town of Shebekino on Tuesday night. “The first 300 children will be sent to Voronezh today,” Gladkov wrote. He also said that four people had been hurt in the attack and shared images purportedly showing damage to buildings and vehicles. Separately on Wednesday, Kremlin-backed officials in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region claimed five people had been killed as a result of a Ukrainian attack using U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launchers, though the report has not been verified.