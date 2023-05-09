CHEAT SHEET
Russia Begs Estonia to Take Down Putin ‘War Criminal’ Banner on Border
Russians living close to the border with Estonia celebrated Victory Day on Tuesday with a huge banner calling Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” staring them in the face. The banner, displayed on the walls of a museum in the Estonian border town of Narva, is fully visible to residents of Russia’s Ivangorod. Showing Putin covered in blood, it is reportedly meant to be a response to Russia holding Victory Day celebrations right on the border, with a large screen set up to broadcast Kremlin propaganda. According to local media, Russian security forces demanded a meeting with Estonian police on neutral territory to plead for the banner to be removed, but Estonian authorities told them it’s totally legal.