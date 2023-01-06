CHEAT SHEET
Russia Blasted a ‘UFO’ Out of the Skies, Report Says
The governor of Russia’s southern Rostov oblast called for calm after he said air defenses shot down a mysterious flying object on Tuesday. Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that the object—which was referred to by local outlet Pivyet Rostov as a “UFO”—was picked up over the village of Sultan Sala. He described a “small object in the form of a ball” flying “freely in the wind” at an altitude of around 8,000 feet. “It was decided to liquidate it,” Golubev said. “I urge everyone to remain calm. To ensure security, all forces and means are involved. The sky is covered with anti-aircraft defenses.” Rostov oblast, which borders Ukraine, has been subjected to Kyiv’s drone attacks since the war began last year.