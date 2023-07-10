CHEAT SHEET
    Russia Bombs Humanitarian Aid Point in Ukraine, Killing 4

    ‘WAR CRIME’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Russian airstrike in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, destroys a humanitarian aid distribution point.

    Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko/Reuters

    Four people were killed when a Russian bomb struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in Ukraine, officials said Monday. The General Prosecutor’s office announced that it had opened a war crimes case following the Sunday afternoon attack in the town of Orikhiv in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, adding that 13 others had been injured. Regional Gov. Yuriy Malashko said a guided aviation bomb was used in the strike on a school building being used for the distribution of humanitarian aid. Three women and one man, all in their 40s, were killed, Malashko wrote on Telegram, saying “racists committed a war crime.” “The enemy will answer for every crime!” he added.

