Russia Bombs Mariupol Public Pool Where Pregnant Women Were Sheltering, Ukrainian Official Says
UNKNOWN NUMBER OF VICTIMS
After Russian forces bombed a theater late Wednesday where countless refugees had taken cover in the town of Mariupol, Ukraine, they attacked a “public pool in Mariupol,” according to The Kyiv Independent. “The attack hit the ‘Neptune’ swimming pool, where civilians were sheltering,” the newspaper reported, citing Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. The number of victims remains unknown, but children and pregnant women were trapped in the rubble left behind by the bombing of the makeshift shelter. “Here there were only pregnant women & women with kids under three years old,” city official Maxim Kach said, according to CNN. As for the bombed theater earlier in the day, the Mariupol City Council said that the attack “purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theater in the heart of Mariupol.” “The plane dropped a bomb on a building where hundreds of peaceful Mariupol residents were hiding,” the council continued.