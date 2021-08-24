CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Lavish Tycoon Facing Charges Over $150M Cell Phone Scam
EXTRADITED
Read it at NCA News Wire
A Russian-born tycoon accused of running a $150 million cell phone scam has reportedly agreed to be extradited to the United States. Eugeni “Zhenya” Tsvetnenko, 40, had spent the last three years in prison in Australia. He faces charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering over allegations that he and his co-conspirators auto-subscribed cell phone customers to horoscope and trivia content at a rate of $10 per month. According to NCA NewsWire in Australia, Tsvetnenko and his estranged wife enjoyed an extravagant lifestyle, partying with Snoop Dogg and arriving at their opulent wedding via horse-drawn carriage. He has denied the charges.