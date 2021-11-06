Russia Breaks Daily COVID Record Again With Less Than Half the Country Vaxed
BAD FOR VLAD
Despite President Vladimir Putin’s recent stay-at-home orders, Russia’s COVID case count has once again hit a new one-day record. The Associated Press reports that, on Saturday, the country’s COVID task force disclosed a whopping 41,335 new cases in one day, and 1,188 people died from the virus. Less than 40 percent of the country’s 146 million people have been vaccinated, a low rate attributed in part to skepticism over the country’s home-made vaccine. Some regional governments have extended Putin’s shutdown to the end of next week, though Moscow’s mayor claims there is enough stability for the workforce to return on Monday. The Russian capital will maintain some restrictions, including a mandate requiring businesses to have 30 percent of their staff work from home, as well as limiting access to theaters and museums.
Russia has reported a total of 8.75 million confirmed cases of the virus and 245,635 deaths.