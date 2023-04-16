Russia Claims Only One Percent of Spam Accounts are Detected, According to Leaked Intel Docs
ALARMING
The Russian government has increased its social media aptitude so much so that it claims only 1 percent of its clandestine accounts on social networks are detected by content moderators, according to leaked U.S. intelligence documents. The increased skill, reported by The Washington Post, has allowed it to broadcast lies about vaccines and the war in Ukraine to legions of users without detection. The revelation comes as the U.S.’ monitoring of social media is under increased scrutiny over Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s claims that the U.S. has tried to censor right-wing sentiments under the guise of Russian influence. The U.S. arrested Massachusetts Air National Guard technician Jack Teixeria on Thursday for allegedly leaking the intel files.