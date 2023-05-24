CHEAT SHEET
Russia Claims Ukrainian Drones Attacked Its Warship in Black Sea
CRAFTY
Russia claimed Ukraine’s military used unmanned speed boats to launch an attack on its warship in the Black Sea early Wednesday. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Ivan Khurs ship of the Black Sea Fleet with three unmanned vessels” while the ship was in Turkey’s economic zone, the Defense Ministry said in a statement. According to Moscow, the reconnaissance ship, which was deployed to protect the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, is “continuing to complete the assigned tasks” despite the attack. Footage of the purported attack, circulated widely among pro-Kremlin media outlets, showed one of the vessels being destroyed.