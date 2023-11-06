Russia Confirms It Test-Fired ICBM From Brand New Nuclear Submarine

CHEAT SHEET
    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Russia's new nuclear-powered submarine Imperator Alexander III test launches the Bulava ballistic missile, designed to carry nuclear warheads, from the White Sea, in this image taken from video released November 5, 2023.

    Russian Defence Ministry via Reuters

    Russia has confirmed a successful test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry nuclear warheads from a batch of one of its new nuclear submarines. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed a Bulava missile was fired from the Imperator Alexander III during a test in Russia’s northern White Sea. According to the Associated Press, the missile hit a target in the far-eastern region of Kamchatka, but it was unclear when the test took place. The Imperator Alexander III is designed to carry 16 Bulava missiles and is expected to be a flagship among its nuclear forces in the coming years. The Associated Press, citing the Defense Ministry, said the launch was the final test for the vessel, and a decision is expected on its inclusion into the nation’s forces.

