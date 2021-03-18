Russia Demands Biden Apologize for Hurting Putin’s Feelings With ‘Killer’ Remark
SEEING RED
Vladimir Putin’s opponents may have terrible luck when it comes to elaborate assassination attempts—but the Kremlin is very upset at President Joe Biden’s description of him as a “killer.” Biden made his comments to ABC News in an interview broadcast Wednesday, agreeing with host George Stephanopoulos that Putin is directly responsible for murder. Konstantin Kosachyov, the deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s upper house, said that Biden’s comments were unacceptable and he expects an apology, adding: “This kind of assessment is not allowed from the mouth of a statesman of such a rank. This kind of statement is not acceptable under any circumstances.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t say much when asked about Biden’s “killer” remark by reporters on Thursday. According to TASS news agency, he simply responded: “These are very bad remarks on the part of the U.S. president.”