Russia Demands Google Stop Promoting ‘Illegal Mass Events’ on YouTube
The Russian government has demanded that Google stop promoting what it calls “illegal mass events” after people used YouTube push notifications to inform the public they were livestreaming a Saturday protest for free elections. The demand comes from state communications watchdog Roscomnadzor, which reportedly said that if Google doesn’t comply with its wishes, “the Russian Federation will regard this as interference in the sovereign affairs of the state, as well as a hostile influence and obstructing the holding of democratic elections.” Roscomnadzor did not clarify exactly what this would mean for Google. On Saturday, nearly 50,000 people showed up to a demonstration calling for an end to political controls under Russian President Vladimir Putin. About 275 protesters were detained.