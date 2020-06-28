Russia Denies It Offered Taliban-linked Militias Cash to Kill Americans in Afghanistan

Read it at BBC
The Russian Embassy to the United States has denied claims that it offered money to Taliban-linked militias in Afghanistan to kill American soldiers. The New York Times and The Washington Post reported the claims Saturday, adding that Trump had been briefed on the matter—which the White House denied. The Russian Embassy shot off a series of tweets late Saturday calling the reporting “fake news” that led to threats against their diplomats. A Taliban spokesman also denied the reports that Russia was behind their attacks on American forces. “Our target killings and assassinations were ongoing in years before, and we did it on our own resources,” Zabihullah Mujahid told the Times.