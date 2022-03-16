Russia Destroys Theater Where 1,000 People Were Hiding, Ukraine Officials Say

A theater in the south eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol where hundreds of Ukrainian citizens had been sheltering was attacked by Russian forces on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian officials.

“The Russian military attacked #Mariupol's Drama Theater, where a large number of citizens were hiding!,” the official account of the Ukrainian parliament said in a statement on Twitter about the attack. “It is unknown how many people died under the rubble. Now there are fierce battles. No one can reach the blockages, we don’t know if there are any survivors.”

The attack comes after weeks of bloodshed and utter destruction in besieged Mariupol, with Russian forces launching relentless attacks on hospitals, homes, and other non-military targets that have so far killed some 2,500 civilians in the city. More than 350,000 residents remain essentially trapped in the city as it faces almost daily bombardment from Vladimir Putin’s army.

Videos circulating on social media show the theater building in ruin, with a thick cloud of smoke billowing from the site of the wreckage. According to local reports, first responders have been unable to reach the site of the attack due to ongoing fighting in the area, and as such have not been able to assess casualty figures. Rescue efforts are reportedly ongoing.

The theater attack is only the latest incident to cast doubt on official claims from the Kremlin that it has not been targeting civilians since the onset of the war last month.

“This is a theater in which Russian language performances were held, it is a sanctuary in which the residents of Mariupol were rescued from the continuous shelling,” Mariupol politician Sergiy Taruta said in a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday. “The world is obliged to hear the screams, moaning voices of [the people of Mariupol], who were buried.”

Serhiy Orlov, Mariupol’s deputy mayor, told the BBC on Wednesday that some 1,000 to 1,200 had been sheltering in the building at the time of the attack.

The building, which is located in the heart of the city, is now “now fully ruined,” according to Ukrainian Minister of Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, who added in a statement about the attack that the Russians “could not have not known this was a civilian shelter.”