Russia Detains More Than 2,500 Anti-War Protesters Across 49 Cities, Report Says
CLAMPDOWN
As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his bloody invasion of Ukraine, a growing number of Russians have taken to the streets in increasingly risky protests. Reuters reports that more than 2,500 people were detained across 49 Russian cities on Sunday, citing Russia-based monitoring group OVD-Info. Those protesters face imprisonment for their dissent, and are often held for days without chance of due process. On Sunday, the monitoring group said, many of the protesters were beaten as they were taken into custody. The protests in Russia mirrored those across the world, with people gathering in European and American cities in support of Ukrainian people. “The screws are being fully tightened,” Maria Kuznetsova, OVD-Info’s spokeswoman, told Reuters. “Essentially, we are witnessing military censorship.”