Russia Doubles Down on Bizarre Claim Israel Is Antisemitic
ROCK BOTTOM
Russia has taken Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s batshit claim that Adolf Hitler “had Jewish blood” to disturbing new depths, doubling down Tuesday on an argument that Jewish people themselves were to blame for their deaths during the Holocaust. The claim was made by Russia’s Foreign Ministry in a lengthy statement shared via Twitter, part of Moscow’s relentless efforts to bolster its narrative that Nazis are controlling Ukraine, despite the country’s own president being Jewish. Accusing Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of not knowing Israel’s own history, Moscow argued he was wrong to say in his rebuke of Lavrov’s words that “Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust.” As proof of this, the Russian Foreign Ministry cited examples of a handful of Jewish people who were coerced to help the Nazis during the Holocaust to argue that there was “cooperation between the Jews and the Nazis.” This, the ministry claimed, proves there is “the most extreme antisemitism” in Ukraine and that Israel supports “neo-Nazis” there.