One Dead as Hellish Fire Annihilates 100+ Homes in Russia
INFERNO
At least one person has died and over 100 homes were destroyed as a gigantic fire engulfed a village in Russia on Tuesday night, according to reports. The disaster decimated Sosva around 870 miles east of Moscow, where many traditional log houses were wiped out in the flames. Authorities have yet to release the cause of the fire, though investigators have opened criminal cases for negligence and causing death by negligence. “Here everything is just burned down— there are no houses anymore—everything is burning,” one man said as he drove through the burned out village, according to Reuters. The press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the region said 178 buildings, including 134 residential buildings, were lost, according to Russian state media, with over 380 emergency services personnel deployed to contain the fire.