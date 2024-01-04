Russia Fires Missiles Supplied By North Korea Into Ukraine: Report
SILENT ALLIANCE?
Russia has fired ballistic missiles into Ukraine that were supplied by North Korea, unnamed U.S. officials told The Washington Post Thursday. It’s the first reported instance of Vladimir Putin relying on military support from Kim Jong Un and Pyongyang, highlighting Russia’s increasing reliance on rogue states as close allies as it enters a third year of war with Ukraine that’s cut the nation off from much of the western world. “Russia has become increasingly isolated on the world stage and been forced to look to like-minded states for military equipment,” an anonymous U.S. official told the Post, adding that Russia’s limited military options are in part related to U.S.-imposed sanctions. The official said that Russia was supplied with “several dozen ballistic missiles” thus far, but it’s unclear if Kim has plans to continue sending military supplies to Russia, which has reportedly struggled to produce missiles as fast as they’re using them in Ukraine.