Russia Has Arrested the Hacker Behind Colonial Pipeline Attack, U.S. Says

Read it at CNN
Russian authorities have arrested the hacker allegedly responsible for the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and caused fuel shortages along the East Coast last year, according to U.S. intelligence. Russia’s FSB reportedly worked in conjunction with U.S. intelligence agencies to apprehend and arrest multiple people associated with the ransomware group REvil. Russian authorities said they raided the homes of 14 people and seized millions of dollars. Whether the hackers will face charges in Russia or elsewhere remains unclear.