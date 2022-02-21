Russia Has Hitlist of Ukrainians to Kill or Disappear After Invasion, U.S. Alleges
MORTAL DANGER
Russia has prepared a list of prominent Ukrainians who should be killed or tortured in prison camps after an invasion, the U.S. has claimed. In a letter reported by The Washington Post late Sunday, the Biden administration informed the United Nations it had obtained credible intelligence that Russia is preparing to brutally wipe out opposition in Ukraine after carrying out its invasion. Bathsheba Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, reportedly wrote in her letter that “Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation.” The targets, according to Crocker, are likely to include Russian and Belarusian dissidents who have fled to Ukraine, reporters, activists, and “vulnerable populations such as religious and ethnic minorities and LGBTQI+ persons.” The Russian Embassy in Washington didn’t offer a comment on the Post’s report.