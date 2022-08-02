Russia Hiding Behind ‘Nuclear Shield’ That Risks Catastrophe in Ukraine: Blinken
MELTDOWN
Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Kremlin of turning Ukraine’s biggest power plant into a “nuclear shield” after turning it into a military base. Speaking to reporters after nuclear nonproliferation talks at the United Nations in New York on Monday, Blinken said the Russian forces’ actions were the “height of irresponsibility” as they fired on Ukrainian soldiers from the plant. “Of course the Ukrainians cannot fire back lest there be a terrible accident involving the nuclear plant,” Blinken said. He added that Russia’s actions at the Zaporizhzhia plant transcended using a “human shield”—in which military forces are stationed among civilian populations to deter enemy fire—and called the move a “nuclear shield.” Before moving troops into the plant, Russia was condemned by nuclear-safety experts after being accused of firing shells dangerously close to the site in March.