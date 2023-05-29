Russia Hits Kyiv With Daytime Strikes Following Nights of Drone Attacks
SHOT DOWN
After Ukraine’s capital city sustained two nights of drone attacks, the BBC reports that Russia hit Kyiv with a daytime missile strike that appears to target the city center—a stark contrast to more typical nighttime strikes on tactical targets further afield. At this point, Ukrainian diplomat Oleksandr Scherba—now ambassador-at-large at Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs—told the BBC that drone strikes are now basically routine. “Almost every night, the skies look and sound like another Star Wars episode, but we don’t feel much of Russian rockets hitting their targets here within the city area,” he said. “And this is all thanks to the decent countries, decent people of the world who gave us this air defense.” The attacks resulted in only one injury and no casualties, the BBC reports, after the missiles were all shot down.