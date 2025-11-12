Russia Humiliated by New AI Robot It Was Really Proud Of

Russia’s ambitions of having world-beating AI humanoid robots have suffered an embarrassing setback after its pride and joy fell over on stage. Developers rolled out Aidol to showcase it in Moscow, demonstrating Russia’s artificial intelligence prowess. But what was meant to be the announcement of its first AI-incorporated humanoid soon turned into an embarrassing calamity. The bot, created by Idol, tottered as it waved to the crowd, taking tiny, jittery steps. The Rocky theme tune, “Gonna Fly Now,” provided the backdrop for the underwhelming spectacle. It took a few awkward steps, and it face-planted. A part went flying, disappearing out of view. Aidol’s minders rushed to mitigate the crisis, dragging their creation away like an injured soldier on the battlefield. More team members rushed on to cover the chaos. Their black sheet got twisted. Rocky continued to play. “I hope that this mistake will turn into an experience,” Idol CEO Vladimir Vitukhin said. He previously said the machine, made of ​​77 percent Russian parts, was able to “smile, think, and be surprised, like a person.” He claimed the issue stemmed from calibration, saying it needed light for its sensors, but the room was dark, Meduza reports. The Sun reports it was later brought back onto stage to a round of applause.

Joke of the day from Moscow: Russia tried to unveil its first humanoid AI robot, Aidol. Key word: tried. The robot collapsed during its debut, forcing organizers to cut the presentation short. Their rushed attempt to lift the prop only made things worse. pic.twitter.com/bYUvc2xI65 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) November 11, 2025

