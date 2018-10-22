Russia: If Trump Builds New Nukes, Then So Will We

The Kremlin has warned that Russia will be forced to build new intermediate nuclear missiles if Donald Trump restarts construction after he pulled the U.S. out of a landmark Cold War-era treaty. Trump said on Saturday that Washington would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty because Russia was violating the pact. The treaty, signed by Reagan and Gorbachev in 1987, eliminated short-range and intermediate-range missiles from both countries. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that the U.S. move would make the world “more dangerous,” adding: “It means that the United States is not disguising, but is openly starting to develop these systems in the future, and if these systems are being developed, then actions are necessary from other countries, in this case Russia, to restore balance in this sphere.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10