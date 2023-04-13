Russia in a Huff Over U.S. Not Letting Lavrov’s Plane Land in New York
WHAT A SHAME
Russia’s ambassador to the United States is outraged that U.S. authorities have not yet granted permission for the country’s top diplomat to land his plane in New York for an upcoming meeting of the U.N. Security Council. It’s “incomprehensible,” according to Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov. “The Americans have not yet sanctioned the arrival of [Sergei Lavrov’s] aircraft,” Antonov complained to reporters, according to a transcript from the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Russia, still hellbent on bombing Ukrainian cities and seizing the neighboring country’s land, took over the rotating presidency of the Security Council earlier this month, much to the chagrin of Ukraine and many in the West. Antonov said the Russian delegation had not yet been granted a “single entry permission” to attend the upcoming event in New York, however. He claimed a scheduled appointment for Russian media representatives to have their visa applications examined by the U.S. side was abruptly “canceled without any explanation” last month.