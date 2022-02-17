Russia Insists It’s Pulling Even More Troops From Ukrainian Border
TRUST US
Russia has pushed back on allegations from U.S. officials that it’s lying about pulling troops away from Ukraine by announcing more withdrawals, but the Kremlin has still not provided any evidence for its claims. On Wednesday, an unnamed U.S. official briefed reporters and accused the Kremlin of lying about withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border. But, on Thursday, the Russian defense ministry said more units of the southern military district were being sent to Crimea and that tank units in the west were traveling back to base. The statement did not specify the number of troops involved or provide any evidence that it’s actually taking place. The Biden administration believes as many as 7,000 more Russian troops have been sent to the border in the past few days.