Russia Is First Country to Recognize Taliban Rule in Afghanistan

Russia has become the first country to formally recognize the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry announced on X Thursday that the Russian Foreign Ministry has decided to recognize the Taliban after a meeting between Russian ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov and IEA-Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“During the meeting, the Ambassador of Russian Federation officially conveyed his government’s decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” it wrote.

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mr. Dmitry Zhirnov, called on IEA-Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi.



During the meeting, the Ambassador of Russian Federation officially conveyed his government’s decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, pic.twitter.com/wCbJKpZYwm — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Afghanistan (@MoFA_Afg) July 3, 2025

The ministry said that Zhirnov called Russia’s decision “a historic step towards strengthening relations between the two countries.”

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi added in a statement that “we value this courageous step taken by Russia, and, God willing, it will serve as an example for others as well.”

On its end, the Russian ministry said that “we believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that this would help provide more economic and trade opportunities in regards to agriculture, transport, infrastructure, and energy.

It also said that Russia would continue to support Kabul in counter-terrorism, security, and anti-drug crime efforts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been establishing relations with the Taliban over the years. Contributor/Getty Images

The Taliban came into power in August 2021 after the U.S. hastily withdrew from Afghanistan following its 20-year war in the region.

Although no country has officially recognized the Taliban as the official administration of Afghanistan, the group has developed connections with nations such as China, the United Arab Emirates, and, most notably, Russia.

The UAE, China, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan have also all designated ambassadors to Kabul.

Afghanistan has been importing oil, wheat, and gas from Russia since 2022, and last year Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Taliban was Russia’s ally in fighting terrorism.

The Taliban came into power in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

The Russian foreign and justice ministries also submitted a proposal to Putin to remove the Taliban from Russia’s list of terrorist organizations last year, which it has been on since 2003 alongside groups like al-Qaeda.

Russia’s top court approved the move in April, saying that it would help Russia and Afghanistan combat the Islamic State-Khorasan, a branch of the Islamic State also known as ISIS-K which is active in Afghanistan.

The group attacked a concert hall near Moscow last year, killing over 130 people. In 2022, the group also attacked the Russian Embassy in Kabul.