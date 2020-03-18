Russia Is Pumping Out Coronavirus Disinformation to Create Panic, EU Officials Say
Russia is carrying out a “significant disinformation campaign” in an attempt to create more panic and distrust in Western countries as they deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a document created by European Union officials. “A significant disinformation campaign by Russian state media and pro-Kremlin outlets regarding COVID-19 is ongoing,” said the document, which was sent to European lawmakers Monday and has been seen by Reuters news agency. “The overarching aim of Kremlin disinformation is to aggravate the public-health crisis in Western countries... in line with the Kremlin’s broader strategy of attempting to subvert European societies.” The document was created by the EU’s foreign-policy arm, the European External Action Service. Russia’s official statistics seem to show that the country has virtually no coronavirus cases within its borders—but medical experts have said those numbers are probably very misleading, as Vladimir Putin seeks another term as president.