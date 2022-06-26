CHEAT SHEET
Putin Hits Kyiv With Massive Missile Attack as G7 Kicks Off in Germany
Russian missiles descended upon Kyiv early Sunday, killing one person and injuring four—including a 7-year-old girl—in the largest attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks. The missiles hurled toward the city around dawn, according to The Wall Street Journal, with one hitting a residential building, resulting in the casualties. Another landed in an empty kindergarten playground, while Ukrainian forces managed to strike down one on Kyiv’s outskirts. The attack came as G7 leaders met in Germany to discuss further punishments against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden said the attacks were further indicative of Russia’s “barbarism” throughout the war.