Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Yet on Kyiv
ESCALATION
Russia launched its largest drone attack yet on Kyiv with nearly 75 drones on Saturday. The Ukraine air force said in a Telegram post that it intercepted 71 Iranian-made drones in other areas of Ukraine but intercepted the majority of the drones in the Kyiv region. Spokesperson for the Kyiv military administration Mykhailo Shamanov said Saturday’s drone attack was the fourth of its kind on Kyiv this month. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that at least two people were injured in the capital from the attack and several buildings caught fire. A fire also reportedly broke out at a kindergarten building. 77 residential buildings and 120 establishments also saw power cut after a drone struck an overhead line and power was restored on Saturday.