Russia Launches Massive Strikes on Ukraine Ahead of ‘Victory Day’ Holiday
RAMPING UP
Russia unleashed a massive attack on Ukraine overnight with missiles and drones terrorizing civilians around the country the day before Moscow celebrates its highly symbolic “Victory Day.” Although the Ukraine said it had successfully destroyed all 35 Shahed drones launched by Russia, Kyiv’s mayor said at least five people were wounded in the capital as fiery wreckage from the unmanned vehicles rained down on the city. Ukraine’s military also reported that 16 rockets had struck sites in Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions, with a further 61 airstrikes and 52 rocket attacks hitting populated areas and military positions. “Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded civilians, high-rise buildings, private homes and other civilian infrastructure were damaged,” the military said. The escalating attacks come as Russia prepares to mark its victory over Nazi Germany in a day of celebrations on May 9, though several customary parades have been pared back or canceled altogether over security concerns.