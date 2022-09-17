CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia Launches Multiple Strikes on Ukrainian Regions
COOL IT
Read it at Reu
Russia’s defense ministry said it launched multiple strikes on Ukrainian operatives Saturday, including in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Russia also accused its opponent of releasing a massive amount of shells near the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. A Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson has denied the shots near Zaporizhzhia, and both countries have gone back and forth, accusing the other of strikes near the facility. On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded Russia abandon its post at the power plant, which is the largest in Europe.