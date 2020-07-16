Russia Launching Cyberattacks to Steal COVID-19 Vaccine Research, Says Canada, U.S., U.K.
Russia is trying to steal crucial research from Western organizations involved in creating a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, security officials from Canada, Britain, and the United States have said. The three Western governments allege that a Russian hacking group called APT29—which has gone by the names Cozy Bear and The Dukes—is targeting their vaccine research and development organizations. “APT29’s campaign of malicious activity is ongoing, predominantly against government, diplomatic, think tank, health-care and energy targets to steal valuable intellectual property,” the U.K. National Cyber Security Centre said Thursday. The U.K. agency added that APT29 operates as “part of Russian intelligence services.” CNN reports that the British assessment is supported by the Canadian Communication Security Establishment, as well as the U.S. Department for Homeland Security, Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, and the National Security Agency.