Russia ‘Likely’ Shot Down One of Its Most Advanced Combat Jets, U.K. Intel Says
WHOOPS
Russian air defense systems are “highly likely” to have shot down a Russian jet over Ukraine last month, a British intelligence report said Wednesday. The Su-35S aircraft was downed as it flew over Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region on Sep. 28, U.K. defense officials said. “Although Russia has lost around 90 fixed wing aircraft since the start of the invasion, this is probably only the fifth loss of a Su-35S, Russia’s most advanced combat jet in widespread service,” the report read. It added that Tokmak is “heavily fortified” and “often hosts Russian headquarters.” “These headquarters would typically be protected with dedicated short and medium range air [defense] systems,” it added. “These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct effective deep strikes against such locations.”