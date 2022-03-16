Fourth Russian General Killed in Ukraine as Putin’s Losses Mount
FRONTLINE
A fourth Russian major-general has been killed in Ukraine as military losses mount for Vladimir Putin. Oleg Mitayev, commander of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division, was killed in a failed attempt to storm Mariupol on Wednesday. His killing was claimed by the Azov Battalion, which posted a picture of his corpse—his face covered by his general’s epaulette—on social media before Ukrainian officials identified him. Mitayev was the former deputy commander of Russian forces in Syria. The Daily Mirror reported that he died alongside “seven elite special-operations fighters from the feared Dzerzhinsky Division of the country’s national guard,” which it said was under Putin’s direct control. Around 20 Russian generals are thought to be leading the Ukraine invasion, and unexpected losses and communication problems have forced them into high-risk frontline positions. Ukraine claims to have killed 13,800 Russian servicemen since the invasion began Feb. 24.