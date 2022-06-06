Russia Loses Yet Another General in Putin’s Senseless Ukraine War
SO BRAVE HE GOT HIMSELF KILLED
Russia has lost yet another general in its war in Ukraine. Major-General Roman Kutuzov, commander of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s 1st Army Corps, was killed near Nikolayivka in the battle for Donbas after his vehicle was ambushed by Ukrainian forces. Russia has now lost at least 11 generals since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, although it has only admitted the deaths of four of them. Kutuzov’s death was confirmed by Alexander Sladkov, a leading Russian war reporter who has called for atomic bombs to be dropped on Ukraine. Armies are not usually meant to let their generals get killed, but in a post on Telegram, Sladkov said the deaths just showed how brave Russian commanders are. “They are trying to pass a law allowing Ukrainian commanders to shoot subordinates who do not go into battle. And our general gets up and, by his own example, leads the soldiers into the attack,” he said. “So which idea is stronger? Which side is the truth on? Ours, since our generals fly on attack aircraft themselves, and go on the attack, and die like soldiers. I do not remember such examples in Ukraine.”