CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia Wants to Call in Retired Troops to Bolster Its Losing Force
THE D-TEAM
Russia is bungling its war against Ukraine so badly that they may call up retired troops to replace them, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defence. “In response to mounting losses, the Russian armed forces seek to bolster troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012,” the ministry’s daily readout read. Russia may also try and bolster its flailing numbers by using troops from a Moldova region, the ministry said. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted on Friday that the country faced “significant” losses in Ukraine in what he called “a tragedy for us.” Meanwhile, Ukrainian citizens have been digging mass graves for the thousands of civilian casualties killed by Russian troops.