CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia Moves Blood Supplies Near Ukraine Border: Report
INVASION PREP
Read it at Reuters
U.S. officials say Russia has moved supplies for blood transfusions near its border with Ukraine, Reuters reports, the latest sign the Eastern European power is gearing up for a full invasion of the former Soviet republic. The buildup of casualty treatment supplies, which goes along with the more than 100,000 Russian troops now massed at the border, has heightened concerns among U.S. officials that Russia plans to launch an assault against Ukraine rather than using the troops as a negotiating tactic with Western powers. The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the report.