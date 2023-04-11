Russia Moves to Block the Exits for Future Cannon Fodder
‘THAT’S YOUR PROBLEM’
Russian lawmakers have laid the groundwork to block men from fleeing the country if they are called up for military service. The State Duma on Tuesday approved a bill that allows draft notices to be sent electronically rather than in person, and they are considered delivered as soon as they are sent to the recruit’s mailbox on the government’s online public services portal. As soon as the draft notice is delivered, that person would be prohibited from leaving the country. The new rules would apply to conscripts and any other men deemed eligible for military service. The move comes amid widespread fears of a new wave of “mobilization” for the war in Ukraine, as Moscow tries to shore up forces for Ukraine’s planned counteroffensive. For anyone who doesn’t check their online mailbox to see the draft notice, lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi said, “That’s your problem.” And if they delete their account, the call-up notice will still be considered delivered, according to the bill. The Federation Council is set to vote on the bill Wednesday, after which it will be sent to Vladimir Putin to be signed into law.