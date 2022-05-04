Russia Now Claims ‘Israeli Mercenaries’ Fighting Along With Nazis in Ukraine
‘COCAINE SHORTAGE’
In day three of Russia’s increasingly unhinged attempt to convince the world that Israel is in cahoots with Nazis controlling Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday claimed to have evidence of “Israeli mercenaries” in Ukraine. “All the same I will say what those politicians in Israel who stirred up this information campaign are unlikely to want to hear. Maybe it will be interesting to them. In Ukraine right now, Israeli mercenaries are actually shoulder to shoulder with Azov fighters,” Zakharova said in an interview with state-owned Sputnik, referring to the Ukrainian battalion Moscow has repeatedly claimed is comprised of neo-Nazis controlling the government. She went on to claim she had seen “video” and documentation to prove this, but didn’t elaborate. Her comments come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sparked outrage in Israel by claiming Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood,” a claim the foreign ministry only doubled down on a day later with a lengthy statement suggesting Jewish people were to blame for Jewish deaths during the Holocaust. Ukraine was quick to hit back after Zakharova’s latest remarks. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, wryly noted on Twitter that a haul of cocaine had been confiscated in Estonia last month while en route to Russia. “It seems the cocaine shortage has forced employees of the Foreign Ministry to switch to something heavier,” he said.