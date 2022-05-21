Russia Permanently Bans Nearly 1,000 American Citizens
BARRED
Russia has permanently banned nearly 1,000 American citizens from entering the country as the U.S. doubles down on its support for Ukraine. Members of the Biden administration—including Vice President Kamala Harris, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg—and journalists—such as Bret Stephens of The New York Times, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, and George Stephanopoulos of ABC News—were among the 963 listed. The list also bridged the aisle by including Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA) and Matt Gaetz (FL), as well as Democrats like Amy Klobuchar (MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY). Perhaps most oddly included were Hollywood luminary Morgan Freeman and deceased Senator John McCain (R-AZ). And noticeably absent from the list were any Fox News journalists and former President Donald Trump. Some names on the list, such as President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were first banned in March.