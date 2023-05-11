Russia Planning ‘Migrant Village’ for Right-Wing American Expats: Report
добро пожаловать!
Russian authorities have approved construction of a “migrant village” specially built for politically conservative American and Canadian expats, according to the English-language Moscow Times. In an interview with state-run news agency RIA Novosti, which was cited by the Times, Russian immigration lawyer Timur Beslangurov said, somewhat dubiously, that there are “tens of thousands” of non-Russians eager to live in the development who “very strongly believe in the prophecy that Russia will remain the only Christian country in the world.” There has been no official announcement of the development, reportedly slated for the Moscow area, but Beslangurov said the project has been green-lit, the Times reported, noting that Russia “has ranked among the worst countries for expats in recent years, experienced a major downturn in tourism and other foreign arrivals after the invasion of Ukraine.”