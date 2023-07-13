CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Russia Planning to Build New Prison Colonies in Occupied Ukraine: Report
NIGHTMARE
Read it at The Associated Press
Russia is planning to build 25 new prison colonies and six detention centers in occupied areas of Ukraine, according to a report. The Associated Press claims a Russian government document outlined plans to build the new penal installations by 2026. The news agency also reported on shocking allegations of thousands of Ukrainian civilians being detained in occupied territories and in Russia over trivial allegations including speaking Ukrainian and even just being a young man in an occupied region. Former inmates claim to have witnessed deaths inside the prisons where civilians are commonly held without charge and allegedly tortured, with methods including electrical shocks, bone-breaking beatings, and simulated suffocation.