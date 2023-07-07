Moscow Probes U.S. M&M’s Maker Over Financing Ukraine Forces
‘ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES’
Russian authorities are investigating an American chocolate manufacturer over suspicion that is financing Ukraine’s armed forces, Russian state media reported Friday. Prosecutors in the Moscow region are looking into Mars—which makes candy including M&M’s and Skittles, as well as pet food and other products—over the alleged funding and the company’s compliance with Russian tax laws, according to the TASS news agency. The state media outlet reported that the probe was requested by Vitaly Borodin, the head of Russia’s Federal Project for Security and Anti-Corruption, who claimed that the company possibly sponsors Kyiv’s troops while “hiding behind humanitarian goals.” In May, Mars announced it was donating $13.5 million “to help people and their pets on the ground in Ukraine” following previous donations of $12 million to various organizations involved in providing aid during the conflict. The Daily Beast has contacted Mars for comment.