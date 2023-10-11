Russia Puts Zelensky’s Crimea Apartment Up for Auction
Z-BAY
A Crimea apartment belonging to the family of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been put up for sale by Russia in an open auction, Russian state media reported Wednesday. The auction, which is set to begin on Oct. 30, has listed the seized 1,300 square-foot property with a minimum cost of around $250,000. In May, the Kremlin-installed governor of Crimea announced that the property registered in the name of Zelensky’s wife, Elena, had been seized along with other Ukrainian-owned assets. Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the State Council of Crimea, said the proceeds from the sale of the seized assets would go toward supporting Russian soldiers involved in the invasion of Ukraine and their families, along with development projects in Crimea.